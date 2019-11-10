City/County Veterans Day Schedule

The Warren Municipal Building will be closed Monday, November 11th in honor of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage pick up on the 11th. All other days of the week will be as regularly scheduled. The City of Warren Emergency Services Center will be open and fully staffed.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, November 11th. Regular garbage routes will be run. The County Landfill will be closed.
