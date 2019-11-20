Community Action Board Meeting

|Executive Director Carolyn Davis
Once the meeting got underway, the board tabled a decision on the current by-laws and proposed changes. The board then approved a invoice for payment relating to the computer system.
Executive Director Carolyn Davis gave a report. she stated the agency has submitted its application to get back the Head Start program and hopes to hear the results in two months. she also stated the Wolf Pack organization plans to volunteer to help the agency. She reported that free pictures will be taken for any one interested December 7th from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. at the agency office on N. Myrtle Street.
Reports were then presented for the LIHEAP energy program and the CSBG program.
The Board then elected the following officers:
*Ricky Matheney-Chairman of the Board, from Ashley County
*Marcus Allen-Vice Chairman, from Drew County
*Carol Hooper-Secretary, from Bradley County
*Patricia Watkins-Parliamentarian, from Desha County
The board went into executive session. Upon coming out of the session, no action was taken.
