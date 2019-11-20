Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Community Action Board Meeting

Executive Director Carolyn Davis
The monthly board meeting of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency was conducted November 19th at the agency offices in Warren.  It took some twenty minutes past the designated starting time of 1:00 p.m. before a quorum was available to begin the meeting.  Prior to the meeting being called to order there was considerable discussion as to what constitutes a quorum and the preferred starting time for board meetings.  Once called to order, there was a lengthy and sometime intense discussion relating to setting the agenda and the fact that minutes have not been approved going back to April of 2019.  There has been a major disagreement on the detail and accuracy of past minutes. 

Once the meeting got underway, the board tabled a decision on the current by-laws and proposed changes.  The board then approved a invoice for payment relating to the computer system. 

Executive Director Carolyn Davis gave a report.  she stated the agency has submitted its application to get back the Head Start program and hopes to hear the results in two months.  she also stated the Wolf Pack organization plans to volunteer to help the agency.   She reported that free pictures will be taken for any one interested December 7th from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. at the agency office on N. Myrtle Street. 

Reports were then presented for the LIHEAP energy program and the CSBG program. 

The Board then elected the following officers: 
*Ricky Matheney-Chairman of the Board, from Ashley County
*Marcus Allen-Vice Chairman, from Drew County
*Carol Hooper-Secretary, from Bradley County
*Patricia Watkins-Parliamentarian, from Desha County

The board went into executive session.  Upon coming out of the session, no action was taken.
