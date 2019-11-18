County Announces Holiday Schedule

The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed on November 28th and 29th for the Thanksgiving Holiday
Bradley County Solid Waste Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule:
Bradley County Solid Waste will not run on Thursday or Friday November 28th and 29th. Thursday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday November 27th and Friday’s route will be picked up on Monday December 2nd.
The Bradley County Landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Thank you,
Klay McKinney Bradley County Judge
