Deadline for entries in the 2020 T Shirt Contest

Time is running out to submit entries in the 2020 T-shirt design contest. If you have a design that you would like to submit, please do so today.
The winning entry may be used as the official design to be printed on the 2020 T-shirt, and/or on souvenirs, posters, brochures, and other media used to publicize the 2020 festival. All sales will go to the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival and the winner’s original artwork remains the property of BCPTF. Incorporation of elements representing the rich heritage of the festival are encouraged.
Three finalists will be selected from all entries. The final winner will be selected from the top three finalists. Contest finalists will be notified by letter.
The winning artist will receive: $200 and the first t-shirt of the 2020 festival.
The entry deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019
Entry forms may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com.
