First Baptist Church of Banks to Celebrate 110 Years

First Baptist Church located at Rock Island and Church Street in Banks will be celebrating 110 years Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. The Pastor is Reverend Calvin D. Warner. Guest Church will be Abundant Life Christian Center International, Hopewell, VA, Dr. Marcus D. Campbell, Pastor and Speaker.
The theme will be "We've ComeThis Far by Faith". Scripture "For we walk by faith, not by sight." 2 Corinthians 5:7.
