First Reported Flu Death in Arkansas Reported This Season

Arkansas Department of Health reported the first flu-related death of this flu season. Arkansas has had sporadic cases of the flu so far, with health care providers reporting 482 positive flu tests to the ADH since September 29. Of those, over 110 positive tests were reported last week. The best way to protect yourself and others from the flu is by getting the vaccine. How severe a flu season will be is unpredictable. Last year, Arkansas had 113 flu-related deaths compared to 227 flu-related deaths the year before.
Bradley County Health Department, 208 North Bragg Street still have flu vaccine and no appointment necessary. If you have insurance, bring your insurance card. No copayments needed. If you do not have insurance come to the unit and don't miss the opportunity to get your flu vaccination as we will work individuals and families so anyone that wants one can get one.
Remember, it takes the flu vaccine 2 weeks after injection to fight protect from the Flu virus. Now is the time to get the vaccination. Don't delay.
