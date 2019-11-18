Monday, November 18, 2019

Free Style Horse Show and Trail Ride Held

The 1st Annual Bradley County Free Style Horse Show and Trail Ride was held at the Bradley County Arena and Fair Ground Saturday, November 16.

The events included a horse show  with three categories . Open Class, Quarter, Gaited, Ponies. There was a trail ride and hay ride. Other events included Speed Weaver Flag Poles, Potato Race, Barrel Race, Buddy Barrel and Pickup, and Musical Arena Ride.

It was a day of family fun.
