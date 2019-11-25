Genealogy Talks Military Cemeteries

Members of the Bradley County Genealogy Society met Sunday afternoon, November 24 in the conference room of the Bradley County Veterans Museum. The program was presented by President Jack Scobey. He talked about military cemeteries both overseas and within the United States. He had several handouts with pictures of a number of the cemeteries from the World War II era and facts and figures about the cemeteries. The discussion led to information about a number of veterans from Bradley County.
Mr. Scobey stated the Veterans Museum in Warren now displays some 2900 pictures.
The members then voted to contribute $250.00 to the Museum as a token of appreciation for allowing the Society to meet in the facility.
