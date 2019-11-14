Hermitage School Board Meets

Members of the Hermitage School Board meet in regular session November 11th. Minutes of the October 17 meeting were approved and financial reports were reviewed. The board voted to pay the current bills.
Reports were then presented by Rosalynda Ellis, Mistie McGhee and Superintendent Dr. Tucker. The board then voted to change sick leave policy allowing supervisors authority to grant leave in certain circumstances. The board then voted change the bus drivers pay structure.
The members approved the resolution approving the facilities plan.
Dr. tucker discussed the DESE Coordinated Support /District Literacy Plan.
After holding an executive session, the board voted to take the following actions:
1. Hired Mindy Wolfe as District Treasurer/Business Manager/Disbursing Officer
2. Removed Sandra Savage from the signature card from both banks
3. Added Mindy Wolfe to the signature cards
4. Added Kelly Hargis to the signature care at the Warren Bank on the Activities accounts
5. Named Kelly Hargis as Superintendents's Secretary
All hires and changes are to be effective October 29th, 2019.
