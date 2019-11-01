Friday, November 1, 2019

Holy Deliverance to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Holy Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 1109 S. Myrtle St., Warren will celebrte its 30th Anniversary, November 3rd at 3:00 p.m.  The guest speaker will be Reverend Eddie Hampton Sr., of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Warren.

The theme for the event will be Return unto the lord church-Isaiah 55:7

Superintendent Robert Davis, Pastor, Missionary Ericka Davis First Lady
at 10:56 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)