Holy Deliverance to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Holy Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 1109 S. Myrtle St., Warren will celebrte its 30th Anniversary, November 3rd at 3:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Reverend Eddie Hampton Sr., of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Warren.
The theme for the event will be Return unto the lord church-Isaiah 55:7
Superintendent Robert Davis, Pastor, Missionary Ericka Davis First Lady
