Hospital Board Hears Optimistic Report

During the November monthly meeting of the Bradley County Medical Center Board, the members heard very optimistic reports from both the CFO and CEO on the condition of the hospital and the future trends. Susan Daniels, the Chief Financial Officer, submitted the monthly and year to date financial report, the Home Health report and the updated status of the Hospital sales tax. She went over the reports in detail and indicated she felt good progress is being made . The written report shows a sales tax balance of $2.6 million. Since the fiscal year for the hospital begins in October, the monthly report and year to date report are one i the same. Ms. Daniels told the board the hospital had a net gain of $15,089.00 for the month of October. She reported usage is up and the accounts receivable is shirking.
During his report, Chief Executive Officer Steve Henson as very bullish on the hospital status and stated he sees a lot of work ahead to get where the hospital needs to be but he sees great progress and envisions more improvements in the next year. Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker echoed the comments of Mr. Henson and indicated the hospital is in much better condition than most facilities she is familiar with. She indicated the current nursing staff is working hard and there are limited vacancies as compared to other hospitals in the region.
Prior to the meeting, Matt Shirley and Emily Gatlin of Legacy, the company that operates the physical therapy department for the hospital, spoke to the board. According to their report, business has increased dramatically and the work is going well. The goal is to increase usage for PT at Bradley County Medical Center. The board asked questions and made comments. After the Legacy report, the annual meetings of the Bradley County Medical Foundation, the Bradley County Medical Services organization and the Bradley County Medical Systems organization were conducted. These meetings are held once per year. No changes were made in bylaws or officers.
The following medical staff recommendations were approved:
*Mohanned Ahed, M.D., ER-reappointed
*George Covert, M.D., ER-reappointed
*Shirley DesLauriers, M.D., Obstetrics-reappointed
*Lisa Holaday, M.D., ER-appointed
*Melanie Hoover, M.D., Radiology-reappointed
*Michael Kendrick, M.D., Radiology-reappointed
*Glen Knowles, D.O., ER-reappointed
*Ronald Owens, M.D., Radiology-reappointed
*Charles Poteet, M.D., ER-reappointed
*John Rayburn, M.D., ER-reappointed
*Kristopher Stepps, M.D., ER-reappointed
*Shikha Bansal, M.D., ER-moved inactive
*John Frey, M.D., ER-moved to inactive
*Gregory Hammons, M.D., ER-moved to inactive
*Alexander Hargis, M.D., ER-moved to inactive
*Nasir Zareen, M.D., ER-moved to inactive
No executive session was conducted. There will be no meeting in December.
