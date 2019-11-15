How to Support the Junior Auxiliary Angel Tree

This year we have well over 100 children that qualify for our Angel Tree! The number of children selected will depend completely on the wonderful citizens in our community that are willing to sponsor an Angel.
If you are willing to sponsor an Angel please private message us, comment on this post or get in touch with any member of the Junior Auxiliary of Warren, as soon as possible.
We are so thankful to live in a wonderful community that has proven time and time again to support our cause and provide Christmas gifts for every one of our Angels!
If you are willing to sponsor an Angel please private message us, comment on this post or get in touch with any member of the Junior Auxiliary of Warren, as soon as possible.
We are so thankful to live in a wonderful community that has proven time and time again to support our cause and provide Christmas gifts for every one of our Angels!
No comments:
Post a Comment