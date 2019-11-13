Judge Anderson Speaks to Lions Club

|Tim Kessler and Judge Bruce Anderson
Judge Anderson serves Bradley and Drew Counties as District Judge. The district judge serves a four year term. The Judge is the only candidate running for the next four year term. He handles cases such as traffic, DWI's, drug possession, battery, assault, threats theft, hot checks and disorderly conduct. District Court primarily deals with misdemeanor cases.
There are five circuit judgeships in the 10th Judicial District. Each position serves a six year term. Circuit Court deals with felony criminal cases, civil disputes, contracts, boundary disputes, personal injury cases, divorce, custody, guardianship, probate, juvenile-delinquency, neglect and families in need of services. The five judges divide up the type cases they hear although all five may hear any circuit case.
The following elections will occur in 2020:
Division I Candidates
James Hamilton
Tim Leonard
Crews Puryear
Division 2 Candidates
Laurie Bridewell
Priscilla Copelin-Abernathy
Frank Spain
Division 3 Candidate
Robert B. Gibson
Judge Sam Pope and Judge Bynum Gibson are retiring. Judge Kenneth Johnson recently passed away.
