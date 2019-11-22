Library Announces Dessert Auction

Warren Branch Library will be hosting a Facebook Dessert & Craft Auction on November 26. Bidding will begin on the Event Page at 10:00 am and finish by 3:00 pm. All items must be picked up and paid for between 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm. If you would like to donate desserts or handmade items, please bring them to the library on Monday, November 25, but no later than 9:00 am on Tuesday, November 26. Proceeds benefit our library programs. For more information, please contact the library at 870-226-2536.
No comments:
Post a Comment