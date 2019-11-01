Lumberjack Marching Band Receives Superior Rating

Congratulations to the Warren Lumberjack Marching Band on their performance in the Region III Marching Assessment at Camden Fairview October 29, 2019.
The band received Superior ratings for their performance. The Lumberjack Band will have the ability to qualify for the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association Sweepstakes Award at the end of this school year. This award is presented to bands who receive Superior ratings for Marching Assessment, Concert Assessment, and Sight-Reading.
