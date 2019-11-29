Missing Person

Last seen In Stilwell Oklahoma at the dollar general and possibly walking on Highway 59 heading towards Fayetteville before he was picked up by someone around 4:30am Wednesday the 27th. About 5’10 weighs about 125lbs has tattoos on his right arm. A rose and a Tool pic. His name is Wesley Wolfe Wesley Cole Wolfe. He goes by Cole. Please report to the police John Wolfe, or Larry Hayes or Kimberly Hayes if you have any information. If you are friends with anyone in that area please share with them and ask them to share please!
This article was submitted by a reader.
This article was submitted by a reader.
No comments:
Post a Comment