Nativity Scene Will Not Be Displayed At Courthouse After ACLU Complaint, New Location Being Sought

Controversy has spread quickly on social media, as the traditional Bradley County Courthouse nativity scene will not be put up on the Courthouse property after a complaint was sent by the American Civil Liberties Union for the third consecutive year.
In a letter from County Judge Klay McKinney, he explained the reasoning behind the decision not to put the nativity scene on the courthouse grounds this season. Below is the full unedited letter:
To the Citizens of Bradley County:
I would like everyone to know the reason that I as County Judge of Bradley County have made the decision to not display the Nativity Scene on the Courthouse lawn this year. In December 2017 I received a letter from the ACLU regarding the Nativity Scene on public property it state that a complaint had been made to them from a citizen of Bradley County concerning the Scene. I did not respond to this complaint.
The Nativity Scene was again displayed on the Courthouse lawn in 2018. I received another letter and again I did not respond.
In June of 2019 I received another letter from the ACLU regarding the display of the Nativity Scene on public property.
After seeking guidance and legal counsel from our local attorney and the Association of Arkansas Counties Attorney I was informed there was a similar case in another Arkansas County which the County fought and lost. The judgement was in favor of the ACLU, the County had to pay the ACLU Lawyers in the amount of $70,000.00 for legal fees.
Through legal counsel it was recommended to me not to fight this case because chances are not in the County's favor to win the suit.
Therefore, I have decided that it is in the best interest for Bradley County to not display the Nativity Scene on the Bradley County Courthouse lawn.
This is not my wishes; however, I feel I am looking out fo the best interest of Bradley County.
The Nativity Scene will be displayed, just not on the Courthouse lawn.
Sincerely,
Klay McKinney
Bradley County Judge
