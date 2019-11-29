Officials Answer Questions About Prison

In a recent telephone conversation State Representative Jeff Wardlaw told SRC he "doesn't know" and went on to say he is "doing what the Governor says because he(Wardlaw) is for development."
County Judge Judge Klay McKinney answered the same question by stating, "the state said do it." When asked how the state contracting directly with the private firm changes the job creation aspect of the project, both had no answer. According to Monticellolive, that reported on the Drew County meeting, one JP asked why the state will not contract with the company and was told to ask the state.
In other information, another private company has informed SRC that they had a plan several years ago to assist the counties in constructing a true regional jail by utilizing a bond issue to be paid for with revenue bonds (no general tax increase) that would allow the state to use some bed space to help pay the bond and operations. In this case the counties would jointly own the jail and could contract out the management if it was more cost effective. At some point that proposal was dropped without any public announcement that we know of.
Still no word from anyone on where the facility will be constructed.
No comments:
Post a Comment