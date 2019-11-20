Opioid Awareness And Prevention Dinner

|Dr. Wright, Kirk Lane, Steve Henson, Alicia Outlaw
The Dinner began at 5;30 p.m. and consisted of soup, chili and desserts and was free to the public. The program began around 6:00 p. m. Bradley County Medical Center CEO Steve Henson talked about the history of opioids followed by remarks by Arkansas State Drug Director Kirk Lane. A video on opioids was shown. Next, Dr. James Wright presented a personal story. Dr. Wright is a Board Certified family physician who has practiced in his native hometown of Lake Village, Arkansas., at the Lake Village Clinic for the last 20 years. Following Dr. Wright's presentation, Heather Perry ( ARHP ), discussed treatment options. In attendance were staff of Mainline Health System and Delta Counseling Associates, both of which can provide treatment options and information.
Special thanks go to: members of the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition, the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Bradley County Medical Center, Delta Counseling Associates, Mainline Health Systems and Immanuel Baptist Church.
