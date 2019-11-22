Questions Remain Unanswered As Prison Plans Move Forward

The original plan called for a regional jail commission to be created by five counties in Southeast Arkansas. Bradley County and Drew County adopted ordinances creating the commission, but the other counties would not follow through. Questions were asked, why is a regional commission required for the counties to contract individually for local jail beds. The questions were never answered and eventually, the concept was dropped.
Next, it was stated the plan called for the private facility to be built and the counties of Bradley and Drew would contract directly to have their local jail inmates housed and the State of Arkansas would contract for some 500 inmates to be housed. It should be noted the only way the project is cost-effective is for the 500 state prisoners to be included. The project remained static according to local officials.
Suddenly, the whole concept changed, or so it appeared. It was reported the Arkansas Department of Corrections was approving a proposed contract with the two counties to accept the states 500 inmates directly. The plan then called for the counties to have the sole contract with the private firm for twenty years to house inmates. This would include both local and state inmates. In effect, this means Bradley and Drew Counties will take control of state prison inmates and then farm their housing out to a private firm. Bradley County approved the contract 6-0, with three JPs absent, Monday, November 18th with little public discussion. It is anticipated that Drew County is preparing to do the same.
The location of the new prison is unknown at this time. It has been reported the facility will employ around 100 people. Several Bradley County Justices have stated they want the jobs and a jail is needed. They have previously stated they knew little about the planning but have toured the company's facilities in Louisiana. They have never asked publicly why the counties are being required to accept 500 state inmates, rather than the state contract directly to house their own inmates.
The questions have been repeatedly asked privately and in public by the press, "Why is the state not willing to contract directly for their 500 inmates? Why are they forcing the county's to accept state prisoners under contract to in turn contract them out to a private company? All of this is being done without procuring a contract by competitive bids. It has been reported that state law allows the counties to sole-source the contract since the counties are claiming the facility as a regional jail. It should be noted the state has the legal authority to directly contract state inmates.
A little further history about the lack of a county jail in Bradley County. For several years Warren and Bradley County jointly owned a jail. It was managed by the Warren Police Department and the cost was shared based on the number of inmates each entity housed monthly. Some years back, the county discontinued paying their share on a timely basis as required by the city/county agreement. Eventually, the city offered to allow the county to buy out the city's portion of the jail and take it over and run it, with the city paying a fee for using it as needed. The county decided against that proposal and the city bought out the county and set up the jail as a 24-hour holding jail. For long term housing of prisoners, the city and county have been farming out local inmates to other jails, mostly in the South Arkansas region.
This project appears to be a done deal with no answer provided as to why the counties are being forced to contract for both state inmates and local inmates.
No comments:
Post a Comment