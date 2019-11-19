Quorum Court Approves Contract For 600 Inmates

Representatives of the private company were on hand to address the contract. There were few questions asked by the quorum court. Several talked about the jobs to be created. No questions were asked relating to why the counties of Bradley and Drew are contracting to accept 500 state inmates. This has been asked a number of times of state and county officials, both in private and in public meetings. The contract, as approved, clearly calls for the state prisoners to be contracted for by the counties, who then will contract with the private company to house them. The agreement is for twenty years although counties can only contract one year at a time. Therefore, the contract must be renewed and budgeted for yearly. Further information will be made available.
In other business the court was presented with reports from the Treasurer and Sheriff. Judge McKinney stated the 2020 budget is being worked on and he gave a road update.
The court then approved an agreement with the Warren School District to provide a Deputy Resource Officer for the District. The person will work in the schools and will be a law enforcement officer. The County will furnish a vehicle and clothing allowance. The school will pay the salary.
The Justices voted to pay a $300.00 bonus to all employees as recommended by the Finance Committee.
Six of the nine JPs were in attendance.
