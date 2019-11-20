Rotary Hears from Health Coalition Spokesperson

On November 19th, Alicia Outlaw of the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition spoke to the Rotary Club of Warren about the opioid epidemic, especially as it affects Bradley County. She spoke of just how easy it is for people to become addicted to pain medications. She also invited everyone to the free Opioid Awareness Dinner at Immanuel Baptist Church on November 19th.
Pictured are Rotarian Jeff Wardlaw and Alicia Outlaw.
Pictured are Rotarian Jeff Wardlaw and Alicia Outlaw.
No comments:
Post a Comment