Small Business Saturday Set for Nov. 30

Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday aimed at encouraging holiday shoppers to patronize small and/or local businesses.
It falls in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, to capitalize on one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. This has boosted its popularity and helped produce a long-term upward trend.
The shopping “holiday” is a great opportunity for shoppers who want to support the local small businesses that keep their towns unique — and their community members who run them. With a number of community activities dedicated to promoting and supporting Small Business Saturday, it often also serves as a way to bring the community together.
The History of Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 as a way to support local retailers and small ecommerce shops.
2010 American Express Small Business Saturday Logo
The first Small Business Saturday logo from American Express
American Express hoped that Small Business Saturday would help strengthen a sense of community by encouraging support of small business and, subsequently, local economies.
Since 2013, individuals and organizations have been adding their names as Neighborhood Champions. These champions — numbering 7,500 across all 50 states by 2018 — are dedicated to rallying their communities around support of small and local businesses.
When is Small Business Saturday?
Small Business Saturday is smartly placed right in the middle of peak holiday shopping weekend, falling on the fourth Saturday of November — the day after Black Friday, and just two days before Cyber Monday.
This year’s Small Business Saturday will fall on November 30, 2019.
Why Small Business Saturday Matters
Small businesses make up more than 99% of all businesses in the U.S., and employ 47.5% of the country’s workers. On average, only 50% of these businesses survive to pass the five-year mark.
With the convenience of big-box stores and online marketplaces like Amazon, independent businesses can sometimes find gaining traction during the holiday season to be a challenge.
But Small Business Saturday’s efforts to draw attention to the benefits of shopping local are working — to drive awareness of the importance of small business and to encourage shoppers to put their money into community institutions.
Of the nearly 60% of U.S. consumers who reported knowing about Small Business Saturday, 80% say they plan to shop at independent retailers that day.
This is a huge opportunity for participating businesses — and not just for brick-and-mortars. Last year, ecommerce sales made up $3 billion of total spending on Small Business Saturday.
Ways to Get the Most Out of Small Business Saturday
Preparing for the holiday shopping season can be a challenge for businesses of any size — there’s event planning to be done, decorations to be applied, and promotions to be marketed.
It will require some hustle on your part. While the event itself will tend to provide a boost in your small business shopper traffic, that doesn’t mean you can sit back and expect it.
But, although there’s much to be done to make the most out of the day, focusing energy in the right areas and finding impactful efficiencies can help even the smallest shops reap big rewards.
