Small Businesses Need Your Support

Editorial by Brverly Reep
Today, November 30, is small business Saturday, a day supported by American Express to remind people that shopping locally in small businesses is important. Often, I hear people talk about the days when Warren had, not one but two, shoe stores. We had clothing stres such as West Brothers, the Town shop, Martin's, and many more. Why do we not have these today? A trend began of shopping out of town at larger, big box stores and discount stores. While mom and pop operations can not compete with these stores, you might find that their selection of merchandise offers a more unique product. So, spend your day browsing your local shops. See what they have. At Rob Reep Studio, much of Rob's Art and gift shop merchandise is half price. Visit us, even if it just to look around.
