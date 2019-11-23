Saturday, November 23, 2019

Spencer Garner's Team Wins Competition

Warren School District Gifted and Talented:  The Brunson Roller Coaster Team recently participated in a competition with other area students to design and construct roller coasters.  Spencer Garner's team won first place for "The Thrill Seeker" - for having the roller coaster design with the fastest speed.

Team Members:  Tucker McDiarmid, Macie Morgan, Allison Mondragon, Julisa Jaimes, Allianna Ayala, Kade Smith, Spencer Garner, and Noah Childs. 
at 11:17 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)