Spencer Garner's Team Wins Competition

Warren School District Gifted and Talented: The Brunson Roller Coaster Team recently participated in a competition with other area students to design and construct roller coasters. Spencer Garner's team won first place for "The Thrill Seeker" - for having the roller coaster design with the fastest speed.
Team Members: Tucker McDiarmid, Macie Morgan, Allison Mondragon, Julisa Jaimes, Allianna Ayala, Kade Smith, Spencer Garner, and Noah Childs.
