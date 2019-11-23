The National Award Program Released the Names of 2019 School Winners

The Heisman Trophy Trust recently announced the 2019 Heisman High School Scholarship School Winners. Senior Anissa Henry was chosen to represent Warren High School. Anissa is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dewayne Henry.
From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2020, more than 3,600 have been named School Winners in the Heisman Trophy Trust’s scholarship competition.
School Winners compete for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists or National Winners. State Winners receive a $500 scholarship, National Finalists receive a $1,000 scholarship, and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship and a trip to New York City to attend the 2019 Heisman Trophy Weekend events including the ESPN Heisman Trophy ceremony and the Heisman Dinner Gala.
A complete list of winners can be found at https://www.heismanscholarship.com/results/. Congratulations, Anissa! Photo courtesy of Jessica Brown Photography, LLC.
