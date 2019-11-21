Think Wood Mobile Tour to Be Showcased at UAM Forestry Open House

MONTICELLO AR- The traveling Think Wood Mobile Exhibit is stopping at University of Arkansas at Monticello as part of a national tour. The stop coincides with a Forestry Open house presented by the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources. The exhibit, reception, and open house will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25. The interactive exhibit, which debuted this fall at the National Building Museum, showcases the environmental and economic benefits of different softwood lumber and engineered wood products and their many uses in both residential and commercial construction. Think Wood features a variety of interactive elements, props, and models telling the wood story from the forest to the market.
During the Forestry open house, visitors will have an opportunity to tour the Chamberlain Forest Resources Complex, view displays on forestry projects, and visit with faculty and students in the Forestry program. UAM offers the only accredited forestry degree in the state of Arkansas.
During the Forestry open house, visitors will have an opportunity to tour the Chamberlain Forest Resources Complex, view displays on forestry projects, and visit with faculty and students in the Forestry program. UAM offers the only accredited forestry degree in the state of Arkansas.
No comments:
Post a Comment