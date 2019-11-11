Veterans Day Program Held At Cultural Center

Veterans, Warren High School Students and guest filled the Warren Cultural Center Monday, November 11th to honor United States Military Veterans as Veterans Day, 2019 was celebrated.
A welcome was given by Ruthann Corker. Presentation of the Colors was provide by the Warren High School JROTC. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by RJ Martin. The Warren High School Choir sang our National Anthem. A prayer was rendered by Jamiah Meeks.
Raven Harris introduced the ABC Preschool students who provided a musical tribute to the Veterans. Kailey Henry then introduced the speaker, Ist Sergeant ( Retired ) Chad Greenwood.
Sergeant Greenwood acknowledged all Veterans and their families and thanked them for their service. He spoke of his reasons to join the military and of his experiences while serving. He indicated the army instilled in him a sense of service and a desire to help others. He talked about the need to develop leadership and how important it is to serve the nation as well as our local communities. He thanked the school district for giving him the opportunity to direct the JROTC program at Warren High School. He received a warm ovation for his service and remarks.
Kelsie Harris presented a video tribute to the Veterans. Mr. Bobby Hagler, WMS Band Director, played Taps to conclude the program.
