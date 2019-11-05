Warren Aviation Commission Meets

Members of the Warren Aviation Commission met October 31st in the Warren Municipal Courtroom. Present were Chairman Dr. Joe Wharton, John B. Frazer, Rick Stracner and Bryan Martin. Also present was Mayor Pennington and Administrative Assistant Charlotte Brown.
The commissioners discussed grant money for the design and construction of the apron. They were told the P.A.P. I. inspection will be rescheduled in two weeks. It was reported that repairs were completed on Hangar #10.
There was discussion about the use of the airport by crop dusters. The commissioners are talking about building a concrete pad for use by the crop dusting operations.
In other business the commission discussed creating a policy and procedure manual. They discussed drainage issues and the capital improvement plan.
