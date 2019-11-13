Warren City Council Meets Tuesday Evening

The Warren City Council meet Tuesday, November 12th for the regular monthly meeting of the city's governing body. It was held on Tuesday the 12th instead of Monday the 11th due to Veterans Day. All six council members were present and Mayor Pennington presided.
After approving the minutes of the October Council meeting, City Clerk Helen Boswell presented a detailed financial report. She indicated that sales tax revenues for the year are up over 2108. The City sales tax is up 2% and the city share of the county sales tax is up 3%.
Mayor Pennington submitted the renomination of Dr. Joe H. Wharton for another 5-year term on the City Aviation Commission. The council confirmed the appointment by a vote of 6-0.
A proposed ordinance was presented amending Ordinance #814, increasing the permit fee for private clubs within the Warren City Limits and setting a 5% annual tax on all alcohol sales. the money is to be made available to the Warren Police Department as budgeted by the council.
Monthly reports were submitted by the Police Chief, Fire Chief, Sanitation Manager, Building Official and the Street Foreman. Council Member Dorothy Henderson, Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee reported on the ongoing preparation of the 2020 budget. She indicated request for funding have been received from the BCEDC, the Chamber of Commerce and several other organizations and agencies. All will be considered.
The Building Official Mike May submitted a piece of property located at 829 Pierson Street for condemnation. He said all procedures have been followed and the council must decide if the site is to be ordered cleaned up. By a vote of 6-0, the council voted to order the property to be cleaned up. If the owner takes no action, the city will have the work completed and bill the owner of record. If the bill is not paid and lien will be filed against the property.
The Ways and Means Committee recommended a bonus be paid to city officials and employees for 2019 based on tenure. The total cost for the bonuses equals $16,169.05. The council voted to approve the bonus payments.
The Ways and Means Committee also recommended the city approve membership and legal defense coverage with the Arkansas Municipal League for a total cost of $16,968.46. The council voted to authorize the coverage and membership.
Reports and minutes of all city boards and commissions that meet during October were reviewed. Council Member Memory Frazer stated there are plans to have a Cultural commission meeting in the future to further discuss repairs to the building.
Although not on the agenda, questions were asked about the matter of preparing a RFQ for council consideration to use to solicit a consultant to assist the city in recruiting private industry to the community. Several months ago the council tasked the Community and Economic Development Committee with coming up with a recommendation. No proposal has been brought back to the council for consideration. Council Members Burks and Frazer led the questioning as to what is being done. The response from Council Member Tolefree was ambiguous. He stated the committee has a document to work on. Mayor Pennington informed the council that the discussion about an RFQ and the request to the Ways and Means Committee for funding, submitted by the BCEDC and the Chamber are two separate issues.
Several announcements were made by Mayor Pennington:
*1st Annual Bradley County Free Style Horse Show is set for November 16th @ 11:00AM
*Thanksgiving Holidays for the city are set for November 28th and 29th
*Christmas activities and parade downtown planned for December 8th, with parade at 4:30PM
*Christmas Holidays for the city are set for December 24th and 25th
*2020 Winter Conference for Municipal is set for February 12-14, 2020.
The council voted to pay the October bills. The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be December 5th at 5:30PM. The Agenda meeting is planned for December 5th @ 7:00AM.
