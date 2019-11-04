Warren Native Named CFO For the Arkansas Department of Health

|Thompson Selected as ADH Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Thompson is well prepared for this important work having served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at ADH since July of 2017. Most recently, she assumed the roles of Interim CFO and the designated Business Official for the Department, which is responsible for approving contracts, grants and other financial obligations. Thompson is the first African-American to hold the position of CFO in the 106-year history of ADH.
Jo is a resident of Little Rock; however, she was raised in southeast AR. She is a 1989 graduate of Warren High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a Master of Science degree in research and statistics from the University of Central Arkansas. Before joining ADH, she was the Chief Operations Officer for the Office of Health Information Technology and amassed extensive state governmental operations experience through many roles at the Arkansas Department of Human Services where she served for over 20 years.
She is the daughter of the late Nelson and Cornelius Thompson of Warren and the granddaughter of the late Joe Thompson and Elmira Davis Thompson of Warren and the late Elder Paul and Rosetta Easterling of Lake Village.
