On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:41 a.m. officers of the Warren Police Department responded to a home invasion call on Johnson Drive. The resident came home and found a male subject inside his residence. The subject attacked the homeowner and fled the scene. The suspect is described as being male, approximately six feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, a dark colored mask and blue jeans. Anyone having any information is urged to contact Warren Police Criminal Investigations Department at (870) 226-3703. Information can be kept confidential. All homeowners are advised to make sure their windows and doors are secure before leaving their homes and report any suspicious activity.
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Warren Police Called To Home Invasion On Johnson Drive
