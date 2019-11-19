Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Warren Police Called To Home Invasion On Johnson Drive

Press release from the Warren Police Department:

On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:41 a.m. officers of the Warren Police Department responded to a home invasion call on Johnson Drive. The resident came home and found a male subject inside his residence. The subject attacked the homeowner and fled the scene. The suspect is described as being male, approximately six feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, a dark colored mask and blue jeans. Anyone having any information is urged to contact Warren Police Criminal Investigations Department at (870) 226-3703. Information can be kept confidential. All homeowners are advised to make sure their windows and doors are secure before leaving their homes and report any suspicious activity.
at 5:07 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)