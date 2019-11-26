Warren Ways & Means Committee Finalizes 2020 Budget

Members of the Warren City Council's Ways & Means Committee met with Mayor Denisa Pennington Monday, November 25th and were able to finalize the 2020 proposed budget. Plans call for the budget to be presented in ordinance form to be considered for adoption by the full council at the December Council meeting. The Committee has met several times leading up to Monday's meeting.
Members of the committee are Dorothy Henderson, Chairperson, Memory Burks Frazer and Emily Moseley. They discussed the budget and asked numerous questions. They asked questions of Mayor Pennington and allowed her comments.
In addition to the routine line item budget for each department and category, the committee voted to include the following contracts for services in the budget:
*Bradley County Museum-$2200.00
*Bradley County Chamber of Commerce-$18,000.00
*Website Development-$1500.00
*Area Agency on Aging-$200.00 for air conditioners for those in need
*Bradley County Economic Development Commission-$18,000.00
*Industrial/Business Consultant-$30,000.00
It should be noted that the Chamber and BCEDC approached the council and requested money based on the premise that the two organizations will enter a joint operating agreement and hire one executive director. They will remain legally two separate organizations.
The concept of a consultant has not been finalized by the Council's Community & Economic Committee. The committee has been instructed by the full council to develop a "Request for Qualification" package a number of months ago. It has not been completed for full council consideration. Questions continue to be asked as to why the delay. The Ways & Means Committee decided to go ahead and include a budget for a consultant even though it may have to be amended later.
The 2020 proposed budget includes a 2% raise for all city employees and officials except the council members and Mayor Pennington. The Mayor asked not to be included. Also included are funds for repairs to the Cultural Center, to be shared with the Warren School District, a police car and some $125,000.00 for street paving and repairs. Also included is money to install a new pump at the Westside Pool. It was noted that there will likely be a need to amend the budget later in 2020 based on revenues and required expenses. The proposed budget is balanced and leaves the city with cash balances.
