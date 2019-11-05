Warren Womans Club Provides Dictionaries

Members of the Warren Womans Club were on hand Tuesday, October 29th at Eastside School to hand out dictionaries to third grade students. In addition to being a dictionary, the books contain all types of additional information including parts of speech, weights and measures, multiplication tables, civics lessons, The American Constitution, The Declaration of Independence, a list of U.S. Presidents, information on science, sign language, braille and other educational information. Each student in each class was given their personal copy.
The Club members also provided dictionaries to Hermitage students.
