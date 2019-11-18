WPD Arrest Report For November 11-15, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty.
Eric Rideout / 605 Boyd St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-8-85 / Warrant x 2 on 11-11-19
Curlee Jenkins Jr. / 808 Hwy 278 W., Apt. 6, Monticello, AR / DOB 7-23-89 / Warrant x 3 on 11-14-19
Julius Buie / 1625 E. 7th Ave., Pine Bluff, AR / DOB 5-13-86 / Possession of instrument of crime on 11-14-19
Amanda Potter / 776 Airport Rd., Lake Village, AR / DOB 10-7-83 / Possession of meth and possession of drug para. on 11-15-19
Gerald Lloyd / 147 Bradley 337 Rd, Warren, AR / DOB 11-25-66 / Possession of meth and possession of drug para. on 11-15-19
Priscilla Cash / 1100 S Martin, Lot 7, Warren, AR / DOB 11-29-91 / Possession of meth and possession of drug para. on 11-15-19
