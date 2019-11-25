WPD Arrest Report For November 19-24

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Anthony Lewis / 1011 Ashley Rd 20, Crossett, AR / DOB 4-8-92 / Battery 3rd on 11-19-19
Jeffery J Mann / 173 Ashley Rd 392 / Crossett, AR / DOB 10-8-92 / Driving on suspended DL and Battery 3rd on 11-19-19
Joseph A. Deal / 20 Southern Ct, Warren, AR / DOB 12-28-93 / Battery 3rd on 11-19-19
Alethea L. Broughton / 110 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR / DOB 1-2-65 / DWI, No Ins. Refuse test, ran stop sign on 11-20-19
Ken Roberson / 401 W Elm, Warren, AR / DOB 12-28-74 / DWI, Refusal, ran red light on 11-23-19
Richard Strickland / #6 Walnut Cir, Warren, AR / DOB 6-6-00 / Bench Warrant(Forgery) on 11-24-19
Jennifer Herron / 664 Bradley Rd 7N, Warren, AR / DOB 3-28-87 / Warrant on 11-23-19
