Arrest Report, December 30, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Anthony Cooper, 713 Georgr St., Warren, AR, 9-9-69, arrested on warrant for residential burgary, (12-23-19)
Christopher Thoarpe, 2821 Walker St., Little Rock AR, 10-2-91, unauthorized use, theft of property (12-24-19)
Robert Wilson, 517 Bostan Rd, Star City, AR, 8-13-78, criminal trespass, (12-24-19)
Anthony Cooper, 713 Georgr St., Warren, AR, 9-9-69, arrested on warrant for residential burgary, (12-23-19)
Christopher Thoarpe, 2821 Walker St., Little Rock AR, 10-2-91, unauthorized use, theft of property (12-24-19)
Robert Wilson, 517 Bostan Rd, Star City, AR, 8-13-78, criminal trespass, (12-24-19)
No comments:
Post a Comment