BCMC Home Health Earns HHCAHPS Award and Five-Star Rating

WARREN, Ark. (12/27/19) – Bradley County Medical Center’s Home Health department recently received the Fazzi HHCAHPS (Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Patient Satisfaction Award of Distinction along with earning a five-star rating in the patient survey summary from Home Health Compare.
“I am exceptionally pleased with the work that the staff of BCMC Home Health does for our patients and our community,” Bradley County Medical Center CEO Steve Henson said. “This recognition is a shining example of the BCMC Home Health staff’s dedication to the patients we serve. I am proud to be a part of this organization!”
The HHCAHPS Patient Satisfaction Award of Distinction is presented annually to home health organizations subscribed to Fazzi’s Patient Satisfaction Service that have demonstrated superior performance in overall patient satisfaction results. These national best practice agencies are proven leaders and have placed in the top 25% of Fazzi’s patient satisfaction national database based on a comparative analysis of overall satisfaction.
BCMC’s Home Health department, under the direction of Tammy Hensley, previously received the award in 2015 and 2016 from Fazzi. BCMC’s Home Health department was one of just 135 home health agencies around the country to be recognized.
Additionally, the Home Health department at BCMC received a five-star rating from Home Health Compare in its patient survey summary. Home Health Compare has information about the quality of care provided by "Medicare-certified" home health agencies throughout the nation. “Medicare-certified” means the home health agency is approved by Medicare and meets certain federal health and safety requirements. More information can be found at www.medicare.gov/homehealthcompare.
BCMC Home Health was just one of a handful of hospital-based home health agencies in the state to receive five stars in its patient survey summary. The BCMC Home Health department also received a higher than national average mark on five key questions that included:
• How often the home health team gave care in a professional way?
• How well did the home health team communicate with patients?
• Did the home health team discuss medicines, pain, and home safety with patients?
• How do patients rare the overall care from the home health agency?
• Would patients recommend the home health agency to family and friends?
