BCMC Rural Health Clinic and Women's Clinic Staff Make Donation to Domestic Violence Shelter

The staff at the Bradley County Medical Center Rural Health Clinic and Women’s Clinic recently made a donation to Options, Inc. of Monticello. The staff put together a number of bags with essentials such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and many more items to donate to the domestic violence shelter.

Pictured from left to right: Dr. Kristen Dent (obstetrics/family practice), Amanda Gilbert (clinic manager), Diane Parnell (Bradley County board member for Options), Dr. Kara Worley (OB-GYN), Kristen Harvey, APRN, and April Harris, APRN.
