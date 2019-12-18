BCMC to Open New Business Center Jan. 13

WARREN, Ark. (12/18/19) – Bradley County Medical Center is in the process of moving its patient business functions into the building that most recently held Dr. Michelle Weaver’s family practice clinic located at 219 East Central Street to create the BCMC Business Center. The BCMC Business Center will house the Medical Records, Collections, and Billing (Insurance) departments and will be fully functional on Jan. 13.
The BCMC Business Center will allow patients to have a one-stop shop so they can discuss their insurance, pay their bill, and obtain their medical records without having to walk the long hallways of the hospital. The new location will also allow patients the ability to park close to the BCMC Business Center and walk a very short distance into the lobby.
For those not familiar with where the building is that used to house Dr. Weaver, it is just west of the hospital and just down the street from BCMC’s emergency entrance. It is on the other side of the ER parking lot and on the same side of the street as the hospital.
More information will be released in the coming weeks regarding the opening of the BCMC Business Center as the departments will be moved in phases. For the latest news on BCMC please like the Bradley County Medical Center page on Facebook or visit our website at www.bradleycountymedicalcenter.com.
