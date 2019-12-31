Bernard Rogers Charged With Battery 1st

During the evening hours of December 29, 2019 members of the Warren Police Department and EASI Ambulance Services were dispatched to a location in the area of Pennister St. in reference to an alleged battery. Upon their arrival it was determined that Bernard Rogers (63) of Fort Smith had struck another person in the head / face area multiple times with a shovel causing severe injuries and then left the scene. Based upon the evidence and information gathered an arrest warrant was issued by Circuit Judge Sandra Bradshaw for offense of Battery 1st. Rogers was arrested at a residence in Warren without incident on December 30, 2019 by Cpl. Meeks and Ofc. Ellis of the WPD. Rogers was taken before Judge Bruce Anderson for his First Judicial Appearance and is currently in jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
A case file will be composed and submitted to the 10th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney's Office for formal charges.
