Bradley County Courthouse Holiday Schedule

The Courthouse will be open December 23 and 24
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed on December 25th, 26th
and 27th for Christmas and January 1st for New Year’s Day.
Bradley County Solid Waste Holiday Schedule
The Bradley County Solid Waste will run Monday and Tuesday’s route on Monday December 23rd and Wednesday and Thursday’s route on Tuesday December 24th. Friday’s route will run on Monday December 30th. Wednesday January 1st route will run on Thursday January 2nd.
Please have your trash out early on all of the days because we will be running the routes different than usual.
The Landfill will be closed on December 25th, 26th, 27th and on January 1st.
Bradley County would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed on December 25th, 26th
and 27th for Christmas and January 1st for New Year’s Day.
Bradley County Solid Waste Holiday Schedule
The Bradley County Solid Waste will run Monday and Tuesday’s route on Monday December 23rd and Wednesday and Thursday’s route on Tuesday December 24th. Friday’s route will run on Monday December 30th. Wednesday January 1st route will run on Thursday January 2nd.
Please have your trash out early on all of the days because we will be running the routes different than usual.
The Landfill will be closed on December 25th, 26th, 27th and on January 1st.
Bradley County would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
No comments:
Post a Comment