City Council Adopts 2020 Budget

The Warren City Council met Monday night for its regular monthly meeting with all members present. After approving the minutes of the November 12 meeting, they approved the financial report: Statement of Revenue and Expenditures, City Sales and Use Tax (which was up 3% over this time last yer), County Sales and Use Tax, and District Court Clerk's Report.
Mayor Pennington presented her report to the council in which she requested to be allowed to sell items on the asset list no longer in use, such as vehicles. The sales would take place at appropriate times to generate best possible prices. This was approved by the council. The council then adopted Ordinance 920 which will allow the City to collect increased liquor permits and fees for drinks from private clubs in the City. Resolution A-641 was approved to allow the Water and Sewer Department to purchase land next to the City water tank at the North end of Main Street for a sum of $9,000.
Police Chief Shaun Hildreth reported that his department is currently operating with two vacancies. He noted that he hoped to have one filled by January 1.
Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft reported that the number of fire calls was up over last year. The Fire Committee requested putting in a new position of part-time fire chief. Fire committee chairman Memory Burks Frazer noted that this was not adding additional personnel, just an option for the Civil Service Commission. The City would not have a full time and part-time chief concurrently. With some opposition, the council voted 4-2 to approve adding the position. Aldermen Burks and Tolefree voted no.
Mike May gave the Sanitation and Building reports.
Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis presented the street report.
The Community and Economic Development Committee gave an update on the meeting held prior to the Council Meeting. It was noted that $30,000 is included in the proposed budget to cover a retainer for an economic recruiter. Alderman Burks Frazer asked if this was going to be enough considering that a bonus might be given for success. Mayor Pennington said it would not but that the budget can be revised at any time during the year. When the measure was called to a vote, Aldermen Burks Frazer and Moseley voted no.
Alderman Henderson gave a report from the Ways and Means Committee. The council adopted Ordinance 921 setting the 2020 budget. They then adopted Ordinance 922 setting various elected officials' salaries for 2020. The Council approved a land lease contract with Scott Richardson who has purchased the land on which the city stores materials. They approved a $2000 contract with the Area Agency on Aging for the purchase of air conditioners instead of fans. They voted to approve the following additional contracts: Economic Development with BCEDC in the amount of $18,000, the Historical Museum in the amount of $2,400, and the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $18,000.
Kyle Wagnon, Director of Parks and Recreation gave a report to the council about repairs to a water leak at the baseball/softball complex. He answered questions about the requirements for the use of the "old armory" building. Some discussion suggested that the requirements might need to be revisited. Alderman Henderson pointed out that it was originally set up as a small-business incubator.
Mayor Pennington announced that City will be closed December 24 and 25 in observance of Christmas and January 1 in observance of New Year's. She noted that the Winter Conference is scheduled for February 12-14. She announced that she will be providing lunch Friday to all city staff.
