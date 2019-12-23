City Of Warren Holiday Schedule

The Warren Municipal Offices will be closed December 24 and 25 in celebration of Christmas. There will be no garbage pickup on the 24 and 25. All other days will follow the normal garbage collection schedule. The Municipal Offices will also be closed January 1, 2020 for New Years Day and there will be no garbage picked up on the 1st.
The Warren Emergency Services Center ( Police & Fire ) will be open at all times and fully staffed.
