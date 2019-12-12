Civil Service Commission Hires Police Officer

The Warren Civil Service Commission meet Wednesday evening, December 11 and considered the hiring of a new police officer. The position was currently vacant.
Commission members voted to hire Joey Shelton Martin as a patrolman for the Warren Police Department. Mr. Martin is a certified police officer. He will begin work January 1, 2020.
The Warren Civil Service Commission is appointed by the Warren City Council. They review applications and interview candidates for certified positions within the Warren Police and Fire Departments. The commission hires all personnel for certified jobs within the two departments. The commission also acts as an appeals board when a police officer or fireman is terminated or disciplined.
