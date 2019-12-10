Committee Begins Preparing Incentive Plan to Entice Prison to Locate in Warren

The Community and Economic Development Committee of the Warren City Council met at 4:30 Monday, December 9 in the Municipal Courtroom with all members present: Joel Tolefree - chairman, Councilwomen Dorothy Henderson and Angela Marshall.The first item of business was to consider a draft "Request for Qualifications" for an advertisement to solicit interested parties to recruit economic development to Warren. Councilwoman Henderson presented the committee with a draft previously written for approval. The committee approved moving forward to seek approval from the City Council.
The committee was then asked by Mayor Pennington to ask the BCEDC to prepare an economic impact study of how the locating of the prison in Warren will impact the community economically. She told the committee this would need to be done before Christmas and the earlier the better. She also told them that they need to get BCEDC to prepare an incentive packet to entice the prison to locate here instead of another interested community. She told them that the City needs to put forth its best proposal. It was agreed to do this and to meet as a committee Monday, December 16 and then present it to the full council in a called meeting Tuesday, December 17.
