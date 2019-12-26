Community & Economic Committee Acts On Prison Incentive

In a called meeting of the Warren City Council's Community and Economic Development committee conducted Thursday morning, December 26 at 10:00 A.M., the members voted to swap some 20 acres of land with the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. The city will give the BCEDC 20 acres of land located in the city's industrial park on Highway 278 in return for the BCEDC granting ownership of 20 acres of industrial property located on the northeast side of Warren on the bypass to the city. The property being given to the city is often referred to as the "Griggs Property." The purpose of the swap is to allow the BCEDC the ability to recruit the new private prison to Warren and to located it in the city industrial park. No comment was made as to any terms that will be offered the company for building the prison on the site.
The 40,000 square foot spec building in the industrial park, while paid for 100% with city tax dollars, is already under ownership by BCEDC. That was required because the state agency that loaned the money for construction of the building would only loan the funds to the BCEDC. It appears the proposal is to offer the building and the remaining acreage of the industrial park to the prison company. Again, no terms were mentioned. The entire industrial park was purchased and developed with city funds and EDA grant assistance. Currently located in the park is a poultry plant, a welding shop and parts store and the Army National Guard Readiness Center. Also part of the park is the original development which is the site of AHFP that produces hardwood flooring.
There was one question asked by Council member Angela Marshall as to what happens to the industrial park land if the prison ends up being located on another site. The answer given by City Attorney Murray Claycomb, was, "it will still belong to the BCEDC unless a new agreement is entered into by both parties.
Attending the meeting were Chairman Joel Tolefree and by telephone Council members Angela Marshall and Dorothy Henderson. Mayor Pennington was present along with City Attorney Claycomb.
The recommendation from the committee will be presented to the full council for consideration.
No comments:
Post a Comment