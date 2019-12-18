Distracted Driving Program

Every time we venture onto the roadway, we encounter an ever increasing epidemic that is injuring hundreds of thousands of people and killing thousands. This epidemic is DISTRACTED DRIVING. Whether it is a dangerous deadly habit of our on or another vehicle on the roadway we are all faced with this real danger.
The Arkansas Highway Police (AHP) and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) have developed a one-hour presentation that addresses the dangers of Distracted Driving, “TEXTING”. This program is designed to be presented to the student and high school age drivers, however adults can learn from this program as well.
The program consists of a Power Point presentation along with speakers from Law Enforcement, First Responders, Wreckers Services and others that have a vested interest in this Distracted Driving epidemic. When possible with the permission from the school, the wrecker services will provide a vehicle for display that was involved in a Distracted Driving accident.
The Arkansas Highway Police (AHP) and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) invite you to set up a date for this presentation at your facility.
For more information or to schedule a date you can contact:
First Lieutenant Brad Perkins
Assistant Commander- AHP Dist. One
Brad.perkins@ardot.gov
Office 501-569-2682
