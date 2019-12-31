Dr. Bitzer Joins ACMC

Crossett, AR, December 30, 2019- Ashley County Medical Center welcomes Dr. Lon Bitzer to their team. Dr. Bitzer received his medical degree from the University of California College of Medicine- Irvine. His residency training in General Surgery was completed at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo Graduate Medical/Dental Education Consortium. Dr. Bitzer is certified by the American Board of Surgery. He has been a practicing surgeon at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, JRMC, for the past 25 years, and served as a surgical instructor for UAMS-South Central Family Practice Residency Program. Before his time at JRMC, Dr. Bitzer was at UAMS for four years. Dr. Bitzer is a member of the Arkansas Medical Society.
As a General Surgeon, Dr. Bitzer offers a wide variety of surgical services including lap and open cholecystectomies (gallbladder), lap and open appendectomies, placement of central lines, breast surgery- both benign and malignant, lower extremity amputations up to above the knee, amputation as needed for nonhealing wounds or infections from vascular disease or diabetes, repair of hernias, including recurrent hernias, hidradenitis excisions, pilonidal cysts, port placements, dialysis access procedures, colon surgeries, endoscopies, removal of skin lesions and cancers, drainage of abscesses, and more. He specializes in general surgery and digestive care (G. I. Services).
Ashley County Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Gilmore, says “I am pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Lon Bitzer, Board Certified General Surgeon, to our medical staff in January to further enhance the surgical care we will be able to render to all of our citizens. He will join our established General Surgery practice with board certified general surgeon, Dr. Sarahrose Webster. I believe we have been truly blessed by having these two join our excellent medical staff. There are currently only 320 board certified general surgeons in the state of Arkansas. Dr. Bitzer and Dr. Webster joined our team because of our culture and quality of medical care.”
“I look forward to helping in any situation needed, and if I am unable to correct the condition myself, I will help find someone who can,” says Dr. Lon Bitzer.
When Dr. Bitzer isn’t caring for his patients, he enjoys time with his family, exploring the outdoors, reading, and traveling. Please help us welcome Dr. Lon Bitzer as he joins ACMC on January 6.
Ashley Specialty General Surgery is located on the campus of Ashley County Medical Center, 1015 Unity Road, Crossett, AR 71635. Call 870-364-0514, for more information.
