Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Driver's Testing Sites Closings Announced for Week

Please make note of the following driver’s license test site closures this week.

Wednesday - December 11th

The Crossett DL site will be closed all day;

The Eldorado Site will be closed all day;

The Warren site will be closed from 10:30am-1:00pm. Written tests will be given at the regular time.

Thursday - December 12th

The Camden DL Site will be closed all day;

The Warren DL site will be closed from 10:30a-1:00p. Written tests will be given at the regular time.

The Hampton Site will close at 10:00am and be closed the rest of the day.
