Driver's Testing Sites Closings Announced for Week

Please make note of the following driver’s license test site closures this week.
Wednesday - December 11th
The Crossett DL site will be closed all day;
The Eldorado Site will be closed all day;
The Warren site will be closed from 10:30am-1:00pm. Written tests will be given at the regular time.
Thursday - December 12th
The Camden DL Site will be closed all day;
The Warren DL site will be closed from 10:30a-1:00p. Written tests will be given at the regular time.
The Hampton Site will close at 10:00am and be closed the rest of the day.
